MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Med Pros Share and EPIC: Educational Partnership in the Community is a new concept coming together in Marquette.

The new facility, located on Coles drive in Marquette allows for community-based therapists and educators to provide services in one location. They offer occupational, physical and speech therapy services as well as massage therapy, mental health counseling for both children and adults, childhood tutoring, and fun activities for kids and thier parents.

What sets Med Pros Share apart is it’s ability to offer all of these services, from local providers, including childcare for clients as well as providers, all under one roof.

Founder and Occupational Therapist, Britta Carlson said, “As a single mom, I have struggled with childcare over the last five years. I have been working in the schools as an occupational therapist and got to the point where three moms cried to me in one week that their kids weren’t getting access to services. Hearing community members that have been on wait lists for nine months for speech services that are driving to Appleton out of our area out of our state out of our community is really impacting our economic growth as a whole and as a community.”

According to Carlson, Med Pros Share plans to expand into other UP communities in the future.

EPIC: Educational Partnership offers a preschool/kindergarten half-day program for ages three to five. The program runs from 10:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday with before and after school care. Childcare and education is also available Monday to Friday for half or full days for ages zero through three years old.



Through partnerships in the community, Med Pros Share & EPIC offer early childhood education, therapeutic playgroups, developmental screenings, workshops, multi-disciplinary evaluations, occupational, speech and physical therapy services, a behavioral analyst, kid’s painting classes, yoga, massage therapy, and mental health all in one convenient location.



“This is the first step towards my dream of simplifying care and bringing many types of therapies and providers together, while supporting the busy lifestyles of families involved,” said Carlson. “Parents now have direct access to care that works for their family and budget. Parents simply need help and education on how to foster their child’s safety and well-being and families need to know their children are receiving what is necessary for their growth and development. Strengthening the family system together through quality service is a focus area for Med Pros Share.”



Med Pros Share & EPIC: Educational Partnership in the Community are located at 106 Coles Drive in Marquette. For more information, visit medprosshare.com or call 906-629-1003.