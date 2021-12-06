Meet the Delta Animal Shelter’s December Pets of the Month: Emma and Jager

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – First up for December Pets of the Month, we have Emma. Emma is a 15-year-old spayed female. She is a very sweet senior girl looking for her retirement home.

“She really has kind of a sad story,” said Vonnie Bruce, adoption specialist of Delta Animal Shelter. “Her owner got really, really sick and was in the process of passing away so he wasn’t able to keep her anymore and none of the family members were able to have her. So unfortunately she had to come to the shelter, but she’s in really, really great shape. She’s really healthy and very, very sweet.

“She’s looking for just a really quiet home for her golden years, a retirement home where she can get lots of love. I mean she just melts into your hand. She’s just the sweetest old lady. And yeah she’s about 15 years old so she’s getting up there. But kitties they’ve got really long lives so she’s got a lot of good years left in her.”

Emma’s adoption fee is $25. To apply to adopt Emma, click here.

And lastly, we have Jager, a 4-year-old neutered male. He is loving, playful, and loves chicken nuggets!

“He’s really playful and loving. He can be a little shy at first but once he gets to know you, he loves attention,” said Bruce. “He’ll sit here and scratch on the door of his kennel waiting for somebody to come and give him attention. One thing the family that surrendered him did note is that he really likes chicken nuggets. They would give him a nugget from their ten-piece meal and that was like his favorite treat. So he loves chicken nuggets.

“He is looking for a home where he’d be the only cat. He’s just not super big on sharing his time and his humans with other animals. And preferably older kids for him, he can get a little nervous with lots of commotion and lots of stuff going on. So he’s looking for a nice quiet, slow-paced home. But yeah he’s just a nice, big boy.”

Jager’s adoption fee is $50. To apply to adopt Jager, click here.

The Delta Animal Shelter will also be holding a Pet Pictures with Santa event this weekend, Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter. There is a $10 donation fee. All pets are welcome.

