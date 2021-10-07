Meet this year’s official state Christmas tree from Gogebic County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This year’s official state Christmas tree has been selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).

A whopping 63-feet tall, the spruce tree was donated by Carla Fletcher and her family.

“We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin,” said Fletcher. “I thought it was a joke at first, but decided to call the number. It’s amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays.”

The tree will be harvested from Marensico on Oct. 27, and will arrive in downtown Lansing on Oct. 30.

The tree lighting ceremony is set to take place Friday, Nov. 19, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

This is the second state Christmas tree from Gogebic County, and the twenty-fourth to come from the Upper Peninsula.