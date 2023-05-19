ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you have driven across the Mackinac Bridge over the last 30 years, odds are you’ve met Pat Rickely. Regarded as possibly the most recognized toll collector at the bridge, Rickley will retire from his post on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Through ice storms, high winds, and sunshine, Rickley has seen it all from his booth at the bridge.

In a release from the Mackinac Bridge Authority, Rickley holds the record for most vehicles processed in an hour at 489.

Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason reflected on his interactions with Rickley.

“Whether we’re talking about hunting, fishing, golfing, or quads, Pat has always been very welcoming and friendly,” Gleason said. “His dedication to greeting motorists is second to none.”

Rickley grew up in the Eastern U.P. on Chain Lake. A graduate of St. Ignace LaSalle High School, he joined the Army and served in artillery as part of the 1st Infantry Division.

He plans to spend time in retirement with family around St. Ignace as well as doing some traveling.

Local 3’s Brianna MacLean is in St. Ignace on Friday and is spending the day with Rickley on one of his last shifts. We’ll share more of his tales from the toll booth soon.