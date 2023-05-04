MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – A new season is about to begin on Mackinac Island and guests visiting Mission Point Resort will have a new experience to look forward to.

The season is set to begin on Friday, April 28. One of the first things guests will notice is the main lobby has been renovated. It is being touted as Mackinac Island’s newest living room. The design was inspired by input from hundreds of guests.

“The response to our guest survey on recommendations was overwhelming. More than six-hundred guests provided inspiration in creating Mackinac’s Island’s Newest Living Room. We learned that brightening the once dark lobby, bringing the lake and floral colors of the outside in, and creating relaxed yet elegant seating areas will draw families, friends and guests together to reconnect, play games and perhaps read by the fire with a glass of wine as if they were in their own living room on the island.” said Liz Ware, vice president of sales & marketing and daughter of owner, Denny Ware.

You can read about all of the renovations, upates, and changes for the 2023 season at Mission Point Resort in the release below: