UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Spectrum Health Mobile Mammography Unit is returning to the Upper Peninsula this September, with no-cost breast cancer screening planned at three locations from September 18-22, 2023.

The first stop will take place at the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health Center on Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19, located at 102 N Superior Ave in Baraga. No-cost breast cancer screening is available to all women who reside in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties, including local tribal community members, tribal employees, and casino employees.

The second stop will take place on September 20 at the Hannahville Health Center, located at N15019 Hannahville B-1 Road in Wilson, followed by a third stop at the Island Resort and Casino, located at W399 US2 & 41 in Harris, on September 21 and September 22. There, No-cost breast cancer screening is available to all women who reside in Delta and Menominee counties, including local tribal community members, tribal employees, and casino employees.

Women over aged 40 can make an appointment to assure your free screening at a time that works for you. The mammograms are typically completed in 10-15 minutes.

You can contact the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health Center by calling Amanda Wiggins at 906-353-4511 to make an appointment for September 18 or 19.

You can contact the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center by calling Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 to make your appointment for Wednesday, September 20, or call Emily Ferroni at 231-268-1307 if you want an appointment on Thursday, September 21 or Friday, September 22.

Transportation is available for those being screened at each event. You can leave your name and phone number if you are asked to leave a voice message when you call to make your appointment.

The Mobile Mammography Unit is made possible by Betty Ford Care Services, Spectrum Health, Hannahville Indian Community, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, and Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan. This is the 4th year that the Betty Ford Breast Care Services have supported Upper Peninsula tribal communities.

Mammograms are available for insured, uninsured, and underinsured women. If you are uninsured, underinsured, or can’t afford your insurance or Medicare Part A deductible call, Emily Ferroni, at 231-268-1307 to enroll in the Michigan Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BC3NP). The BC3NP program can arrange and pay for program-eligible women to receive breast cancer screenings at this event, follow-up care for an abnormal test result, and treatment should the individual be diagnosed with breast cancer.

You can find details one each event in the event flyers below: