MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University welcomed back students for the first move-in day of the year on Thursday.

From Van Antwerp to the Woods dormitories, student and their parents could been seen moving in their belongings into what will be their home for the next year.

“I am glad to be back at Northern 20 years after I left moving my second kid in,” said Peter Bowler. “It’s a lot busier than I remember it but we managed to find a decent parking spot and made it in one trip.”

NMU’s first day of classes is Monday, August 29.