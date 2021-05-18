MSP officers complete their run from Gladstone to Marquette to raise money for Special Olympics and honor fallen troopers

DELTA AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich (WJMN) – If you were driving down Highway 41 this past weekend you might have seen Trooper Stinson and Trooper Hauff from the Gladstone Michigan State Police post running for a purpose. After leaving Gladstone around 8 am, and the two troopers made it into Marquette 24 hours later.

“It feels really good,” Trooper Shane Hauff said. ” It was a long run, a long night but it was definitely worth it”

After each completed mile, an American flag, as well as a thin blue line flag, was placed in the ground along U.S 41. The thin blue line flags each had the name of one of the 53 fallen state troopers in order to honor their memory for National Police Week.

“It was awesome,” Hauff said. “I mean to be able to put the time in, and take it a mile at a time to honor each trooper. It is hard to put words into it. It was a long night but it was worth alot.”

Both troopers agreed on what they were looking forward to the most once the run was complete.

“Sleep,” Hauff said. “Yeah we are gonna sleep right away. We’ll probably shower and then sleep right away.”

