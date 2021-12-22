MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A fresh dusting of snow didn’t stop the Muffin Runners from spreading some holiday cheer Wednesday morning.

This is an annual event for the group. They dress in Christmas attire and Santa hats as they run around Marquette.

“Today we’re having our Santa Run. We start at Marquette Commons at 9 a.m. and we do a loop around town which is about a 7-mile loop on the bike path,” said Nina van den Ende, a Muffin Runner member. “Normally we would sing Christmas carols at one of the local banks but most likely due to COVID we won’t be doing that today or we’ll stand outside in the drive-thru lane. Then we go down the lakeshore and we come back and have coffee and usually muffins!”

The Muffin Runners meet every Wednesday morning for a run.

