MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A Munising man that hasn’t been able to watch his beloved Mustangs take the field for football since 1996, continues to give back to his community.

On Saturday, October 15 at the Munising American Legion Post 131, the Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship Fish Fry returns. It runs from 4-8 p.m.

Additional Details and updates are available on the Scholarship Award Facebook page. www.facebook.com/peteheyrmanaward/

The following message was shared from Heyrman about the event:

This is Pete Heyrman, President of the Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship, requesting your presence at your choice of dinner of deep fried Lake Superior white fish and locally caught walleye and perch with hand cut, deep fried French fries, smoked pulled pork with hand cut, deep fried French fries or smoked brisket with hand cut, deep fried French fries, including dessert of sheet cake and your choice of bottled water or coffee to drink. For those who prefer a pop or beer with their meal, there will be an open bar for you to buy your beverages of choice.

Raffle tickets will be sold in various price ranges for attendees to buy and bid to win hundreds of beautiful prizes including gift certificates, clothing, gift baskets, handmade cutting boards, Munising Mustangs merchandise, Green Bay Packers football, quilts, blankets, jewelry, hunting gear, fishing gear, tools, Rapid River Knife Works knives, firearms and much more!!! There is something for everyone in every ticket price range!

The Pete Heyrman Award was created in 1994 and in 2014 Heyrman added a scholarship to go along with it. Heyrman says the recipient is a senior team member who is typically not a starting player, somebody who gave their all even though they didn’t necessarily play every game.

There is a plaque in Munising High School that recipients are listed on and they also receive a $1,000 scholarship. There is also a scholarship for female varsity athletes who fill out an application which is reviewed by Heyrman.