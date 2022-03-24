UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw Wild Bird REC (KWBREC) and Designs by Nature – Upper Peninsula Native Plants are collaborating together on a native plant fundraiser.

The native plant fundraiser is focused on birds, which means native plants have been specifically selected which will help and benefit local birds.

Proceeds from the plant sale will go towards the care and feeding of native wild bird patients needing rehabilitative care, along with school-aged education and conservation projects benefiting native local birds.

“One of the big ways we can help our native birds is to actually plant native plants. It’s something like 95 percent of all land birds feed insects to their young,” said Michelle Anderson, director of Keweenaw Wild Bird REC. So providing native plants gives out native insects a better biomass a better place to live basically and reproduce so that we can offer the birds more food to feed their babies.

“And also from cover from weather and also food for our fruit eaters like our robins and cedar waxwings that are here over the summer that are eating different berries and stuff. It’s really a great way to help our native birds and also really just instill beauty in your yard. It’s not just about native, it’s just about who doesn’t want to add some pretty flowers. We just encourage that if you’re going to do that pick natives, it’s so much better for our environment and the birds.”

Anderson also advises not to use pesticides in your yard as they can be toxic and potentially deadly to birds and other wildlife.

KWBREC will transport the plants to the Copper Country and they will be available for pickup the first week of June at Dollar Bay-Tamarack school (date TBD). Other arrangements can be made for local pickup if needed. If you happen to be in the Marquette area and would still like to participate, you will be able to pick your order up at Designs By Nature-UP the first week of June. Marquette pickups will need to be coordinated with the nursery.

Pre-orders will need to include payment. Checks can be sent to Keweenaw Wild Bird REC, 21176 Boston Crosscut, Hancock, MI, 49930. Electronic payments can also be made via Venmo @KWBREC or PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=PM9M9YGL7XQNL Please include the name associated with the order in the notes section for electronic payments. We are happy to take orders via email or by mail. Pre-orders will end on May 20. A confirmation email will be sent once your order is received and will let you know when the pickup date has been decided.

Click here to access the order form.

If you have specific plant questions, please contact Designs by Nature-UP: designsbynatureUP@up.net or 906-250-9157. Any questions about the fundraiser can be directed to Michelle Anderson: keweenawwildbirdrec@gmail.com or 906-299-2149.

Designs By Nature – Upper Peninsula Native Plants has also donated a free Wild Bird Garden Kit to be raffled off. Each order of $25 or more will be entered to win a Wild Bird Garden Kit, valued at $90. A winner will be picked on May 20 when the pre-orders are submitted.

Latest stories