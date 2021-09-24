Negaunee Miners show community spirit with Feeding America mobile food pantry

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Students from Negaunee High School spent their Wednesday evening giving back as part of a Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry.

“This is probably about the fifth or sixth year that we’ve partnered with the feeding america mobile food pantry,” said Negaunee High School Principal Andrew Brunette. He continued, “As we talk to our students, one of the things we stress is that we’re so fortunate to live in a community that supports education and supports us so much. So we saw this as a great opportunity to give back to the community.”

Students we spoke to they love giving back because everyone deserves food.

“We have a great group of young people. We have a great staff. It’s great group of teachers and educators here that encourages our students with the importance of giving back and helping your community,” added Brunette.

“There’s a lot of sports teams, cross country, tennis, volleyball, cheerleading. They are all here to help,” said 9th grader Madalynn Peters. She continued, “We just want to show we’re a great community and we can help those in need.”

It was a sentiment echoed by senior Hunter Mikkola. “It’s a great way to give back to the community. It’s a great time with some great people and giving back to the community is a great thing.”

These students understood the importance of what they are doing. Students like senior Daylyn Drew. “Some people really need it. they don’t have what other people take for granted. Like going home and just have something to eat. “