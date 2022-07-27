HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Copper Country of the Upper Peninsula is full of people who volunteer their time and serve the community. A new program hosted by Portage Health Foundation is putting a spotlight on the folks who make a difference.

The program is called Do Good in the Copper Country. That includes people in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon Counties. The idea is to have people nominate volunteers and volunteer opportunities.

“Volunteering is incredibly vital to our community’s success, and Do Good is our way of celebrating those amazing people that give their time,” said Michael H. Babcock, director of marketing & communications at Portage Health Foundation. “We’ve already had some great nominations come in, and I can’t wait to read more stories of these incredible people.”

One volunteer will be celebrated each month. Nominations can be made on the Do Good website. Nominees must volunteer in any of the Copper Country counties. The website also has a list of volunteer opportunities. It is also a platform for organizations or events to submit opportunities for volunteers.

In addition to PHF staff, staff from Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home, Keweenaw Area Community Foundation, Mercy EMS and Omega House are helping with Do Good.