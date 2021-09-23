New U.P. author celebrates first book launch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dorothy Paad, a newly published author held her first book signing event on Thursday to celebrate the publication of her book Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song.

The story takes place in a world of college-bound animals and is based on Paad’s own experiences at Northern Michigan University (NMU) as an individual with disabilities and her journey to finding her place in the world. This feel-good story will take readers on an uplifting journey with a message to never give up on your dreams.

Paad says that one word comes to mind when describing her emotions on Thursday night.

“The only word I can use is extraordinary,” Paad said. “Extraordinarily honored that NMU would support us and support me and host this great event. Extraordinarily special, extraordinary celebration of an extraordinary dream come true!”

