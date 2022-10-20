NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Newberry Fire Department serves its community by protecting folks in an emergency. They also have a charitable side.

On Wednesday, members of the Newberry Fire Department gave a check for $2,500. to the U.P. Honor Flight.

The video above shows some of the special moments U.P. veterans experienced during their latest flight in September.

The department credits the people who show up to their annual golf outing, including the golfers who donated their winnings back to the Newberry Fireman’s Association for making the donation possible.

In a Facebook post from the U.P. Honor Flight, they said, “When the cash prize winner’s heard that it was a fundraiser for the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight, they gave their prize monies and it all added up to this amazing amount. Thank you to the people of the Newberry area.”

The 2022 golf tournament happened on August 20. A date for 2023 hasn’t been announced yet.