IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Snowboarder and Iron River native was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis.

After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined the route. It all led to a parade in Iron River and reception at West Iron County High School.

After riding in vehicle for most of the journey, Baumgartner got out to walk the route through his hometown, shake hands and thanking his community for their support.

