MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – More than two dozen NMU ROTC cadets started their Friday morning early with some physical activity. Their mission was to carry toys they’ve been collecting and march 3 miles from campus to the WJMN Local 3 studios and make their donation to Toys for Tots.

This group laced up their boots at 5 a.m. and broke from traditional uniforms in favor of a some more festive attire for the trip. They arrived at the studio just over an hour later to deliver dozens of gifts.

It’s a tradition they started last year and were more than willing to put in the miles again in hopes of spreading some Christmas cheer.

We caught up with one of the cadets in November about their collection efforts and why community service is so important to the ROTC.

Local 3 News would like to thank these cadets for their service and for collecting an incredible donation.

