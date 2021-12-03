NMU ROTC marches to WJMN Local 3 to deliver gifts for Toys for Tots

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday morning, students in Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program walked from the Superior Dome to WJMN Local 3 in Marquette Township with toys and other goodies in their backpacks.

“We’re here today just to help make sure the kids that don’t have as fortunate of Christmases as those who are able to can still have a little bit of that Christmas spirit that everyone else has,” said Cadet Maj. Carl Elder, deputy commanding officer of NMU ROTC. “And not that everything about Christmas is receiving gifts, but it definitely helps for little kids to get something to open on Christmas day. It just puts a smile on their face, so having all of the volunteers that we have really, really helps out.”

NMU ROTC chose the station as its Toys for Tots of Marquette County drop-off location, a Marine Corps League program that donates toys to local families and children during the holiday season.

“It’s crazy, I love it. It makes me so excited to know that this is going to go to people who don’t necessarily have the resources to get these it just makes me so happy,” said Cadet Olivia Thompson.

There is still time left to donate to Toys for Tots, whether it be a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation. For more information, click here.

