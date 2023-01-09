MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Construction Management program has announced it will host a NMU Women in Construction Day event for high school students later this month.

The event will be a hands-on career exploration event that will feature female professionals in the industry.

NMU says the day will provide students with a unique opportunity to discover and experience options that are traditionally viewed as male-oriented. They will complete projects in a safe and well-supervised environment in areas such as graphic technology, woodworking, trade opportunities, leadership and construction management.

The event will be held on January 27 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at NMU’s Jacobetti Complex. The day is free of charge but is limited to 75 participants. NMU says the event is open to all genders.

NMU included the following statement about the purpose of the event:

The construction industry has one of the smallest gender wage gaps (91.3%) between women and men, yet women account for only 9% of its workforce, according to a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report. NMU Women in Construction Day is designed to allow students to interact with females in the industry to learn more about their story of how they came to this career.

You can learn more about registering for the event, volunteering, or becoming a sponsore on NMU’s website.