Noquemanon Trail Network gets some local love from Fox Marquette Subaru

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a city where you can be on a trail and exploring the abundant wilderness, if you’re in Marquette, odds are it is part of the extensive Noquemanon Trail Network. Thanks to a donation from Fox Marquette Subaru on Tuesday, keeping those trails available will be a lot easier.
A check for $11,743.53 was presented by Fox Marquette Subaru to Noquemanon Trail Network. This was the retailers charity choice for the annual Subaru Share the Love Event.
Fox Marquette Subaru has donated a total of over $65,000 over the past five years to our local community through annual Subaru Share the Love events.