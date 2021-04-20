Noquemanon Trail Network gets some local love from Fox Marquette Subaru

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - April is sexual assault awareness month. This week is appreciation week for all those who help victims and support survivors. The Marquette Women's Center spent of the day dropping off cookies, cupcakes, and fruit to different people around the city.

"We get a lot of calls from our police officers when it comes to sexual assault or domestic violence calls," said Madison Meeling, Sexual Assault Advocate for the Marquette Women's Center. "They call into us and we have really good relationships there to meet with our victims right away, their first initial contact. With our prosecutors, we're also able to meet with them and have a relationship that we know what's going on with their cases. Having that intimate relationship helps us better serve our survivors to let them know what's going on with their cases and really being there throughout the whole court advocacy process. And for our emergency department staff, we're able to make that initial contact with them right there at the hospital."