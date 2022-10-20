FELCH, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation teamed up with the North Dickinson Nordic Volleyball team to bump, set, and spike for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Thursday night.

Every year the Superior Health Foundation partners with a high school football or volleyball program in the Upper Peninsula to host a Paint the Peninsula Pink game to raise awareness for breast cancer. This even will also raise funds for the cause through pink merchandise sales and a silent auction.

“Well, we’re painting the peninsula pink, this is our big pink party,” said Jim Lajoie, the Executive Director of Superior Health Foundation. “As part of our 31 days where we celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month and each year we pick a different school to partner with to throw a big pink party. So tonight the girls volleyball team from North Dickinson will be facing off against Crystal Falls Forest Park. They will have their pink jerseys on. We’ll be raffling them off. We’ve got tons of bucket drawings, we’ve got a silent auction, we’ve got pink merchandise. Hoping to raise a lot of money for our Breast Health Fund and help the good people of the U.P.”

And, these girls were definitely excited to play with a purpose Thursday night.

“So what’s important about this event is that we’re helping raise money for a foundation that works in the U.P.,” said Taylor Johnson, the Head Varsity Volleyball Coach at North Dickinson Schools. “This money stays in the U.P. It goes to our community. It’s going to help people that we personally know so that’s really exciting for us.”

In the end, Forest Park won, winning three sets to one.

If you are interested in supporting the cause, you can find Superior Health Foundation’s website here.