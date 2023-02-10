MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A student at Northern Michigan University had an exciting start to 2023 that included a unique trip to the Himalayas.

Anthony Gonzalez, a senior in NMU’s criminal justice program, successfully completed the trek to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal this January. Gonzalez detailed his trip in a release from NMU this week.

Local 3 has reached out through NMU to get in contact with Anthony and hope to further discuss his trip in an interview. The following story contains much of the information sent out by NMU.

Gonzalez traveled to Nepal during its tourism offseason before his graduation this coming May. He flew into Kathmandu in early January before taking an additional flight to a small Himalayan settlement called Lukla, a popular starting point for hikers going to Everest Base Camp.

Gonzalez says he enjoyed clear skies, but needed some time to recover from sub-zero nighttime temperatures and high altitude upon his return stateside.

“I have no regrets; it was very strenuous, but it felt great to achieve my goal,” Gonzalez said. “When I made it to base camp, my guide gave me a medal for completing it, along with a government certificate with my name on it. It was so windy that I almost lost my NMU flag when I took it out for a photo. The next morning, I didn’t want to get out of bed after pushing so hard, but we woke up at 3:30 a.m. and went a little farther up, to just under 19,000 feet in elevation, where there was a really impressive viewpoint.”

Along the journey, Gonzalez was accompanied by a sherpa guide and a porter who transported nonessential items.

NMU included the following about the group’s experience in the release:

The trio spent about two weeks traversing through a series of villages and spending each night in a different tea house that offered basic lodging and meals. Gonzalez said there was typically a large, open area for eating with a wood-burning stove in the middle—the only source of heat for the entire place. No more wood was added after dinner, so the overnight indoor temperature dipped to zero or lower, as frigid winds rattled the structure’s exterior.

Gonzalez admits he underestimated how problematic the cold would be, and urges others considering the trek to plan it for the peak spring season. He said he had checked the forecast before leaving and it was comparable to Marquette.

Despite the trials of the trip, Gonzalez the experience was well worth the trouble.

“I really appreciate how cooperative my professors were,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve done a ton of solo international travel and I love researching places online and thinking of the possibilities. I was determined to do something fun, adventurous and memorable before I settle down and start my career, but it turned out more dangerous than I expected. I’m just grateful I made it to Base Camp and returned safely.”

The following photos from the trip were included in NMU’s release:

Local 3 hopes to interview Gonzalez in the near future to learn more about his journey. You can read the full story from NMU here.