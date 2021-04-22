Ore Dock’s Angry Bear comes out from the underground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Ore Dock Angry Bear: Underground festival began Wednesday night and will continue on through Saturday.

The festival is about celebrating Spring and bringing out new ales that the brewery has been brewing for up words of 3 years.

Kris Wierenga, Marketing Coordinator of, The Ore Dock Brewing Company said that “For this festival, there are going to be 8 limited releases that are coming out 6 of those are barrel-aged, we have a whiskey barrel-aged and then as well as some Flemish sours and some brett sours as well.”

Fans of the festival may be more excited about it than ever because last year it was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

“We got shut down a month before the festival was due to start.” Wierenga said, “We had everything to prepared but unfortunately we were unable to hold that large gather we ended up just switching everything over to online sales to go and there was a virtual component to the festival as well, this year we knew early on that the festival was not going to be the same… We have limited options as well, we will be open from noon until every day and this will go until Saturday evening. “

The Ore Dock opens at noon each day of the festival and has outdoor seating as well as a 50% capacity.