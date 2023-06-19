PAINSEDALE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Painsedale Mine & Shaft has officially been recognized as a Keweenaw Heritage Site, according to an announcement from Visit Keweenaw on Monday. The recognition means the mine has been added to the Keweenaw National Historic Park, a registry of partner sites that contain “significant cultural and/or natural resources, and make a unique contribution to the copper mining history.”

Work to preserve the Champion #4 Shaft House in Painesdale is led by Painesdale Mine & Shaft Inc., which has cleared vegetation to open views of the property and opened upper levels of the shaft house for tours, according to Visit Keweenaw.

The shaft house, originally owned by the Copper Range Mining Company, operated from its construction in 1902 until closing in 1967. Adams Township continues to utilize the site to pump water to surrounding communities, including Hancock, to the current day.

You can visit the shaft house for tours this summer, which include look at the location’s upper levels above the mine. While the mine has been sealed, the tours show how rocks were crushed and loaded onto trains.

You can learn more about tours of the Painsedale Mine & Shaft here.

Painsedale Mine & Shaft. Photo provided by Visit Keweenaw.









“We are very excited to join the Heritage Site program,” said Painesdale Mine & Shaft Inc. President Michael Prast. “Our Vice President and Secretary were at the Park meeting… to receive the news. This is something we have been working towards for years as we have grown as an operation. The Park’s Service has been generous in helping us out and providing advice over the years given our shared missions to save local history, however not being an official Heritage Site limited the resources they could offer. While we will continue to operate independently as other heritage sites do, we are thrilled to be able to work with the Keweenaw National Historic Park and Advisory Commission to implement their expertise into preserving the Champion #4 Mine site for all to enjoy. It is wonderful to officially be a part of the network of wonderful historic sites working to preserve and share the local copper mining history.”

You can take a look at some photos of the Painsedale Mine & Shaft, provided by Visit Keweenaw, below:

You can learn more about Keweenaw Heritage Sites here.