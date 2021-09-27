Peter White Public Library kicks off Big Read event with music and poetry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Peter White Public Library is set to kick off its Big Read event Monday night at 7 p.m. The event will feature a performance from Teal Lake Drum Circle and reading by Anishinaabe poet and teacher Margaret Noodin.

The library’s Big Read program will center on the book ‘An American Sunrise’ by Muscogee Nation writer Joy Harjo and will conclude with a virtual presentation from Harjo on November 15. Funded through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Big Read seeks to foster deeper understanding and connection within communities through a shared reading experience.

For more information on Peter White Public Library’s 2021 Big Read programming, check out the event schedule here.