NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Another Pioneer Days has come and gone for the Negaunee community. Events were held all week between various organizations and the Negaunee Irontown Association.

Saturday was the biggest day of the event to close out the week with the annual parade, championship softball games and fireworks over Teal Lake.

Check out some of the highlights from that day and to learn more about Pioneer Days and Negaunee Irontown Association, click here.