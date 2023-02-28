HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Health Foundation has announced a new request for proposal (RFP) to address mental health needs in the Copper Country. The RFP, called “Mental and Behavioral Health Services, Including Substance Use Disorders”, is for $100,000.

PHF hopes to use the funds to create, support, and promote access to programs and services that educate, promote, and support individual choice of healthful activities and behaviors. The organization hopes to raise awareness and expand education about unhealthful behaviors, as well as promote collaboration and connection between prevention and other mental health needs in the community.

“Our community is crying out for help, and this RFP is in direct response to that outcry,” PHF Executive Director Kevin Store said. “Everyone knows there have been increases in anxiety, suicide ideation, violent crime rates, addiction issues, and a decrease in coping skills, provider availability and social connections. While we know any one thing can’t solve all of the problems, this is an opportunity for our community to take some action.”

PHF cited the following data collected in the 2018 Upper Peninsula Community Health Needs Assessment among the reasons to set out to expand local resources:

38 percent of residents in Houghton and Keweenaw County rated a “shortage of mental health programs and services, or lack of affordable mental health care as,” as a “very important” community health issue.

6 percent of residents in Houghton and Keweenaw County report having been diagnosed with depressive disorder, 5.6 percent higher than the state average.

Ontonagon County residents making less than $25,000 reported having depressive disorder at a rate of 37.6 percent, compared to 19.7 percent for those who make more than $50,000.

49.8 percent of residents from Baraga Country reported alcohol abuse as a “very important” community health issue.

Nationwide, approximately one in five adults, or 18.5 percent, have experienced mental illness in any given year, but only 41 percent of those adults received mental health services.

Only 50.6 percent of children with a mental health issue (aged 8-15) received mental health services.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people aged 10-14 and the second leading cause for people aged 15-24.

In seven years, the number of suicide-related calls to Dial Help raised from 217 calls in 2010 to 704 calls 2017, up more than 224 percent.

The request address two objectives outlines in PHF’s new theory of change model aimed to better target strategic investments in a healthful community:

To help improve access to care for mental and physical health services by creating collaborations and partnerships amongst community stakeholders across all sectors.

To increase the number of mentally, emotionally, and physically well and resilient people in our community by increasing awareness, reducing stigma, improving access to care supporting the development of necessary life-skills, proving advocacy and support, and addressing the effects of unmet individual health risks.

“We don’t know what we’re going to see from this request, but that’s why we do this,” Store said. “I’m hoping our community sees this RFP as a challenge and opportunity to think and act more broadly about this ongoing crisis.”

PHF last offered an RFP specifically focused on mental health programs in 2018. In the time since, PHF has directed investments towards mental health programs for COVID-related issues, Dial Help, Capturing Kids’ Hearts, Great Lakes Recovery Centers and more.

Applications for the RFP are due by May 12. PHF also recommends that interested applicants submit a Letter of Inquiry to determine if a project matches the funding interests and is suitable for formal grant consideration. The deadline for inquiries is March 28.

Grant awards will be announced on June 21. Full details on the RFP can be found at phfgive.org/grants or by calling (906) 523-5920.