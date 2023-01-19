HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The generosity and support for nonprofits in the Copper Country is on full display as Portage Health Foundation (PHF) prepares to distribute checks from its Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

A record $659,136.77 was donated and matched with $200,000 from PHF to bring the total to 859,136.77

This week checks to the 26 nonprofit partners will begin to be delivered with the largest check being for $133,539.99 and the smallest being $6,252.46.

“This year has been remarkable,” PHF Executive Director Kevin Store said. “The community turnout is affirmation of the value of the work our nonprofits do to serve and support our community.”

PHF is celebrating its sixth straight year where the donation amount has been more than the previous year. Last year’s total was $443,208.76 meaning donations were up 48.7 percent. Through six years Portage Health Foundation’s #GivingTuesday program has raised $2,773,903.51 for nonprofits from Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

Learn more about Portage Health Foundation’s #GivingTuesday campaign at phfgive.org/givingtuesday.