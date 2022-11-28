HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF), which is based in Hancock, announced on Monday that it is matching $200,000 in donations for its sixth annual Giving Tuesday campaign on November 29, 2022.

PHF plans to give each nonprofit a portion of the match equal to the portion of the total amount of donations designated to them during the campaign.

Donations have already started pouring in from 17 states. As of 8 a.m Monday, the total donations between 26 non-profits was $213,887.

New for 2022, PHF started the social media hashtag (#GiveCopperCountry) along with two programs to encourage community participation.

Dining for Donations

The program is working with six restaurants. When you eat at any of the restaurants on Giving Tuesday, the restaurants will make donations.

Gino’s

Michigan House Cafe

The Copper Range Depot

Skippers Bar and Grille

Syl’s Cafe

The Squeeze on Main

Penny Wars

Schools within Baraga and Houghton Counties are collecting pennies as a way to encourage donations and to build excitement for giving Tuesday. Competing schools will work towards a class prize for raising the most money.

Portage Health Foundation has also added five new non-profit organizations to its partner list.

Bootjack Fire & Rescue Foundation

Camp Josh

Copper Country Junior Hockey Association

Ripple Recovery Residence – Great Lake Recovery Centers Foundation

Unitē Mental Health and Wellness.



Donations can be made at phfgive.org/givingtuesday through 11:59 p.m. on November 29. Donations can also be dropped off at the Portage Health Foundation office in downtown Hancock or mailed to 400 Quincy St; 5th Floor; Hancock, MI 49930 as long as they’re posted marked by the end of the day on November 29. Checks must be written out to PHF with the nonprofit(s) designated. Stock transfers are also accepted, email info@phfgive.org or call 1 (906) 523-5920 with questions.

Additional GivingTuesday partners this year include: