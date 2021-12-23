HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanks to community donations and matching funds, Portage Health Foundation will be dividing up $643,208.76 to support 22 non-profit organizations.
$443,208.76 was raised during PHF’s Giving Tuesday initiative. They then provided $200,000.00 in matching funds.
Michael Babcok, Marketing and Communications Director, for Portage Health Foundation said, “You know, a lot of people may not think about this but I personally thought a lot about where I wanted to live and this community is one I’m really proud to be in, proud to be a part of. And when I see these kinds of donations coming through supporting the incredible work our non-profits do, it really does fill me with pride and makes me happy to say that I am a copper country resident.”
One of the non-profits to receive the donated funds in Omega House in Houghton.
Michael Lutz, the Executive Direcor for Omega House said, “Tremendous support once again from our community and it just speaks to what a treasure the Omega House is for our community and the support that continues to grow for us. So we’re extremely excited.”
Over the past five years of Giving Tuesday, PHF has raised more than $1.9 million dollars.
This year’s non-profits are:
- U.P. Kids – Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Swedetown Trails Club
- Superior Search & Rescue
- Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY)
- Ontonagon County Cancer Association
- Omega House
- Mercy EMS
- Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness (K-RACK)
- Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club
- Keweenaw Family Resource Center
- Friends of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
- Dial Help
- Dan Schmitt Gift of Music
- CTFR Fireman’s Club
- Copper Harbor Trails Club
- Copper Country Senior Meals
- Copper Country Habitat for Humanity
- Copper Country Angel Mission
- Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home for Abused Women
- Baraga County Shelter Home
- Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department
- 31 Backpacks.