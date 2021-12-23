HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanks to community donations and matching funds, Portage Health Foundation will be dividing up $643,208.76 to support 22 non-profit organizations.

$443,208.76 was raised during PHF’s Giving Tuesday initiative. They then provided $200,000.00 in matching funds.

Michael Babcok, Marketing and Communications Director, for Portage Health Foundation said, “You know, a lot of people may not think about this but I personally thought a lot about where I wanted to live and this community is one I’m really proud to be in, proud to be a part of. And when I see these kinds of donations coming through supporting the incredible work our non-profits do, it really does fill me with pride and makes me happy to say that I am a copper country resident.”

One of the non-profits to receive the donated funds in Omega House in Houghton.

Michael Lutz, the Executive Direcor for Omega House said, “Tremendous support once again from our community and it just speaks to what a treasure the Omega House is for our community and the support that continues to grow for us. So we’re extremely excited.”

Over the past five years of Giving Tuesday, PHF has raised more than $1.9 million dollars.

This year’s non-profits are: