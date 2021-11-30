Portage Health Foundation raises over $234,000 for non-profit organizations during Giving Tuesday fundraiser

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has raised over $234,000 for 22 non-profit organizations thus far during its Giving Tuesday fundraiser. PHF had previously announced it would match donations to the non-profits up to $200,000 as part of the event.

“I think the reason that there’s probably going to end up being more donations this year, I think just goes back to the fact that we’ve been doing this for five years,” said Michael Babcock, Marketing and Communications Director at PHF. “We’ve just been gaining momentum since it first started. This will be the fifth straight year, assuming we do finish higher than we were last year, a fifth year of growth in this program, and I think what’s happening is it’s becoming part of peoples’ holiday tradition.”

Donations will be accepted until midnight eastern time on PHF’s website. Donations may be split between up to all of the 22 participating organizations. For organizations like Superior Search and Rescue, Giving Tuesday donations represent a large percentage of operating income for the year.

“It’s a wonderful event that’s been very helpful for us,” said Darian Reed, President of Superior Search and Rescue. “Especially, since we’re one of the smaller organizations, but we serve such a wide area of Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties in search and rescue services. A lot of the funds that we get from here actually go towards getting training, and resources, and equipment that we need to continue operating.”

