ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Raising money for relief efforts in Ukraine has become a mission for many churches. Earlier this year, three churches in Marquette County partnered together for a benefit breakfast. On Saturday, November 12, Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming is planning a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian relief.
The talent show is scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. at Ishpeming High School’s Peterson Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for an individual or $25 for a family. There will also be a free-will offering collected to support United Methodist Committe on Relief, Catholic Relief Services, and Lutheran World Relief.
To purchase tickets, stop by any of the following businesses:
- Tru North Credit Union, US-41 in Ishpeming
- Jubilee Foods, US-41 in Ishpeming
- Elaine’s Store, 3rd Street in Ishpeming
- Globe Printing, Division Street in Ishpeming
- Super One Foods, US-41 in Negaunee
- Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the event.