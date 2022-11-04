ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Raising money for relief efforts in Ukraine has become a mission for many churches. Earlier this year, three churches in Marquette County partnered together for a benefit breakfast. On Saturday, November 12, Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming is planning a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian relief.

The talent show is scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. at Ishpeming High School’s Peterson Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for an individual or $25 for a family. There will also be a free-will offering collected to support United Methodist Committe on Relief, Catholic Relief Services, and Lutheran World Relief.

To purchase tickets, stop by any of the following businesses: