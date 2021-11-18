Pullover, it’s turkey time: 5th annual ‘Turkeys not Tickets’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Elmer’s County Market and Escanaba Department of Public Safety teamed up to put a little gobble in some Delta County driver’s days.

“Today we are doing our annual ‘Turkeys not Tickets’ with Escanaba Public Safety,” Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, the Marketing Coordinator for Elmer’s County Market said. “It is a great way to back our blue and partner with them and show people that you can have positive interactions with law enforcement.”

A dozen turkeys were donated by Elmer’s County Market in order to make this event possible. Law Enforcement gifted the turkeys to people who were pulled over involving minor traffic infractions. Dagenais-Gendron says that this is a simple way to give back year after year.

“I have heard some great stories of some officers interactions they have had,” Dagenais-Gendron said. “Some people have had tears of joy that they cried because they might not have had a turkey this year so it is so great to see some of the interactions that they have with the officers.”

This is the fifth year these organizations have come together to spread a little Thanksgiving cheer.

“It is just a fun day for the officers and a great way to make someone’s day,” Dagenais-Gendron said