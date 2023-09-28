HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Who doesn’t love Halloween and pups? Visit Keweenaw and the city of Houghton are combining the two for the Upper Peninsula Halloweenie Race & Costume Parade. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the corner of Shelden Avenue and Isle Royale Street in Houghton beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress their dogs in their most creative, spooky or cute costumes.

The Halloweenie Race & Parade is a fundraiser for the Copper Country Humane Society (CCHS). 100% of registration costs will go to CCHS.

There are four Halloweenie race heats:

1.) Dachshunds (because they’re the stars)

2.) Non-dachshund small breeds (less than 20 pounds)

3.) Mid-sized breeds (20-49 pounds)

4.) Large breeds (50 pounds or greater)

The Halloweenie race and parade will take place during Houghton’s Treat Street – where Shelden Avenue closes to traffic for trick or treating at downtown businesses.

You can participate in either the race, parade or both. CCHS serves Keweenaw, Baraga and Houghton Counties as well as the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC). It “was founded in 1974 to help animals in our community through providing foster homes for lost and abused animals.” CCHS estimates it cares for 900 dogs and cats each year.