MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Four days, thousands of records, and two very enthusiastic hosts. Jon Teichman and Geoff Walker have been bringing the party to Ore Dock Brewing Companie’s upper room for nearly a decade, with no signs of slowing down.

Happening now multiple times a year, the first record show started with Geoff Walker in 2013 with three tables and 1,500 records.

“We weren’t sure if anyone was going to come. At five o’clock they opened the door and a whole bunch of people came in and bought a whole bunch of records. We were pleasantly surprised and it’s really built on that,” said Walker.

We met up with Walker and Teichman Wednesday afternoon, as they unloaded box after box, after box of records. Each box containing dozens of pressed vinyl with the hopes of finding a new home.

“The demand is there. People really love records. I think it’s a good event for people to come hang out and experience something that isn’t as easy to find any more,” continued Walker.

Walker says growing up in Marquette in the 1970’s there were multiple record stores.

“It was where I went when I had extra time and extra money. I learned about different cultures and time periods and history and mystery, and prophecy and with a groove on each side that would tell me stories and teach me about things I never thought I’d learn.”

The love of records landed Walker a job at a shop in Marquette while in high school. From there, he’s taken the passion to Ann Arbor, Metro Detroit, and California. Now living in lower Michigan, Walker looks forward to the Ore Dock records shows. They’ve become a bit of a reunion for him.

“We’re both big on community building and creating a space where we can hang out and have a positive experience that is egalitarian.” Walker continued, “One of the best things that’s come out of this has been making a lot of new friends and reconnecting with old friends. I grew up in Marquette and I see people I’ve known my whole life. Literally almost 50 years,”

The other half of Geoff and Jon’s record shows is Jon Teichman, who lives in Marquette and also runs The Emporium featuring Vintage Vinyl on Washington street.

“We feed well off each other and support each other. The energy ebbs and flows really well in terms of what needs to get done and what’s right in front of us. We’ve also become really comfortable looking, 6, 12, 18, 24 months down the road, because it’s always on to the next best show yet,” said Teichman.

He’s also gained the attention of a younger crowd. Teichman and Walker were recently featured on 8-18 media’s first podcast, the Queen City Kidcast.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify, Amazon Music, Acast, and coming soon Apple Podcasts. https://open.spotify.com/show/11tni8Y3dZLDmjw6KaJiTo

“That’s one of our long-standing record enthusiasts Collin. That was his idea. He worked with Marnie from 8-18 and they put it together. They made it really easy for us. We were able to do that with Geoff being down in Detroit and me being in the studio. It was a great conversation. That’s an opportunity for young people to have some ownership and some connection. And to build some bridges between, here’s this thing that’s a hobby and a passion of mine and it becomes a feature story. I think there’s a real opportunity to build some real-life skills here in terms of intergenerational conversations. In terms of advocating for yourself and speaking up about what you like,” said Teichman.

The last record show of 2022 starts Thursday, October 20 and runs through Sunday, October 23. Each day you can stop in from Noon until close at Ore Dock Brewing Company. Dates for 2023 shows have not been announced yet.