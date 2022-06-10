ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Cognition Brewing Company will host a release party late this June for one of the winners its 2019 ‘Name a Beer After Your Pet‘ auction. A portion of sales of each beer will benefit the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS).

The release party for the beer will be held at Cognition Brewing Company in Ishpeming on Friday, June 24. It will be the first of three beers released for winners from 2019.

The first beer released is a Bohemian Pilsner called ‘Merle’s Working Dog Blues’. It will be Cognition Brewing’s first canned beer release.

UPAWS stated the following about the beer and its namesake Merle in a Facebook post:

Merle got his name after the legendary Merle Haggard. He was one of the best–just like Scott and Diane Jandron’s dog Merle! Merle Haggard was known as “the poet of the common man” and so a beer has been developed by Cognition Brewing Company for every good Yooper to enjoy! Merle is pretty mellow dog, and so is his Bohemian Style Pilsner! Merle is a mama’s boy, and his veterinarian Dad plays second fiddle whenever mom is around! He sticks to mom like velcro as her loyal hiking companion.

For future updates, you can follow UPAWS and Cognition Brewing Company on Facebook.