MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – During a special ceremony on Wednesday, two of the most valuable pups in the U.P. were honored for their service. Thor and Loki have been with the U.S. Coast Guard Marquette for more than four years. Now they’ve been promoted.

The dogs serve as morale boosters within the Coast Guard and surrounding community. You can often see them running around the yard along Lakeshore Boulevard.

Wednesday’s ceremony promoted the dogs to Second Class Morale dogs.

According to the Coast Guard, “As second classes, these fantastic pups will continue to bring happiness to the station everyday.”

Thor and Loki haven’t always had it so easy. In 2019, they were in line to be euthanized, when UPAWS took them in. The Coast Guard adopted them. The dogs have been a bright spot on the community ever since.