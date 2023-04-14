L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – As we continue highlighting some of our hometown restaurants in communities around the Upper Peninsula in our Restaurant of the Week series, this week we head near the shore of Lake Superior in Baraga County. Situated just off of L’Anse Bay, we spoke with Skipper’s Lake Front Bar & Grill in L’Anse.

Owner Sylvia Harrison opened Skipper’s Bar & Grill with her late husband in 2015. Harrison says the location was previously a bar aimed at adult clientele. Upon taking over, they began a full remodel of the building, but weren’t sure what it would become at first.

As the new look of the restaurant took shape, Harrison says they ultimately decided to make Skipper’s into a family pub, still serving drinks but in an atmosphere designed for people of all ages in the community. While it takes some time to get established in any community, now eight years later Harrison says they have developed their own niche with great support from the area residents.

Harrison owns and continues to operate the restaurant with assistance from Courtney Klug, the manager of Skipper’s. The establishment is located at 9 South Front Street in L’Anse. They are always open Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Closing hours fluctuate at different points in the year, but currently close a 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can stay tuned for updates on their Facebook page.

Signature Dish

Harrison says one of Skipper’s signature dishes is their steak bomb, which includes shaved steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, and mayo. Other signature dishes include their Cajun grilled haddock, as well as their homemade lasagna created by Harrison’s husband.

Skipper’s has also developed themed days for dishes during the week, including Mexican food specials on Tuesday, Chinese food specials on Wednesday, and varieties of fish throughout the week. Harrison says they developed the idea for themed days to be able to provide more variety to patrons in the local area, rather than having to leave town to get different types of dining experiences. You can check out some the food options below:

Which items deserve more attention?

An item that Harrison recommends trying that may be overlooked at first is Skipper’s homemade turkey bacon fry bread. The fry bread is made at the time of order, and the dish is served with a homemade cucumber sauce with a bit of spice to it.

Additional information

Skipper’s is also open on Sunday during warmer months, typically from the end of April through October. Harrison says that Skipper’s will opening at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the near future, featuring a brunch menu.

You can always dine in to eat, but Skipper’s also offers take out options and outdoor seating during the warmer months. You can enjoy the local scenery from inside the restaurant, as well, as Harrison says they enlarged the building’s windows as part of the remodel when they took over the location.

For future updates on the restaurant, you can follow Skipper’s Bar & Grill on Facebook.

Who should we feature next week? Let us know by emailing news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.