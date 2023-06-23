CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – After 45 years as a mainstay dining location in Crystal Falls, Fob’s Restaurant officially came to an end on Thursday, June 15. However, the location will remain in operation under new ownership going forward as the New Leaf Bistro.

Founded in 1978, Fob’s began operation in the Williams mini-mall along U.S. 2 under the ownership of Chet and Faye Fabbri until the 1990s, when their daughter and son-in-law Robin and Eric Hagglund took over the operation.

Over the years, Fob’s became well-known for their classic-style cooking in a family-friendly diner atmosphere. Their iconic items like their broasted chicken, Swedish pancakes, and homemade pies helped boost their reputation both locally and for travelers who’ve made a point to stop in for a bite to eat each time they venture to the Upper Peninsula.

“It’s a staple of this town, especially during the summer. You have tourists coming up here during the summer just for here,” said Anthony Kurtz, an employee of Fob’s who plans to stick around to help the restaurant get reestablished under new ownership. “It’s crazy, and it sounds insane, but they come from Minnesota, Lower Michigan, they come to Fob’s for a slice of pie.”

The most recent owner of Fob’s, Nancy Bonno, began working at the restaurant in 1981. Over the years, Bonno assumed more and more responsibility over the restaurant’s operation, eventually purchasing Fob’s in 2016.

Front L-R: Robin Hagglund, Faye Fabbri, Chet Fabbri. Rear: Nancy Bonno.

Even dealing with guiding the restaurant through the uncertain times of the pandemic, Bonno knew how important it was to the Crystal Falls community to keep Fob’s in operation. When she began thinking about moving on from ownership in 2022, she knew it would need to stay open heading into the future.

“I would have never just let it go,” Bonno said. “We would have went just having ‘to-go’s’ or something, but Fob’s has been Fob’s for 45 years.”

Though the restaurant’s décor began to look a little different in lead-up to the hand-off in ownership, the restaurant’s patrons showed up in force on Fob’s final day of operation to give Bonno and the staff a proper send-off in the future.

Going forward, the New Leaf Bistro will be under the ownership of Laura Duke, and is currently undergoing some remodeling before a planned re-opening in the next few weeks. Duke plans to revamp the restaurant’s menu in the style of a bistro, led by her executive chef. The New Leaf Bistro will feature specials through the week, including a steak theme on Saturdays, all-day breakfast on Sunday, and different themes throughout the week like Mexican on Tuesdays and different varieties of fish on Fridays.

For those hoping for some of Fob’s identity to stick around, you’re in luck. Duke says the new location will continue to serve some of Fob’s most iconic items, such as their pies, Swedish pancakes, and more. They also plan to add an in-house bakery and soft-serve ice cream.

Going forward, the New Leaf Bistro will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the same location at 1353 U.S. Route 2 in Crystal Falls.

You can keep up to date with the New Leaf Bistro on Facebook and connect with Fob’s on Facebook here.