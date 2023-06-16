BERGLAND, Mich. (WJMN) – We ventured out west to the northern tip of Lake Gogebic for this edition of Restaurant of the Week and took in some amazing waterside views at AJ’s Lodge and Oven. In addition to the restaurant, the location also includes the long-running Walleye Lodge along M-28.

Owners Mary Beth DeFazio and Jim Eismueller purchased the property in 2012, operating the hotel until 2019 when they began construction on the restaurant. When the pandemic hit the following year, their contractors were forced to stop working, but the family continued to work on the restaurant and opened in July 2020.

Now open for three years, the AJ’s Oven is going strong, run primarily by Mary Beth, Jim, their son Anthony, and Anthony’s girlfriend Tori Carlson.

Much of the inspiration for AJ’s menu comes from Jim’s roots in Oak Park, Illinois, inspiring their items like their pizza, gyros, sausage and peppers, hot dogs, and more. Mary Beth also has years of experience in the service industry, and over time Anthony has also developed skill in the kitchen, helping the family work together to make the restaurant into what it has become.

Another big draw of the restaurant is the location on Lake Gogebic, providing scenic views throughout the year both inside or when spending time out on the deck.

Inside, the wood cabin style of the restaurant features many historic local photos, as well as a bar originally from the Crossing Inn in Wakefield dating back over 100 years.

Signature Dishes

The signature item on offer at AJ’s Lodge and Oven are their wood-fired pizzas, prepared with fresh dough made on-site daily and homemade sauce using a recipe from Mary Beth’s mother. The pizzas, topped with fresh ingredients, are cooked in a 5,000 pound wood-fired brick oven specially installed in the restaurant.

They also offer smoked meats like their new brisket, cooked in a smoker on-site:

Which items deserve more attention?

Mary Beth says an item that deserves more attention is their Italian beef sandwich, made in the style of classic Chicago Italian beef with meats roasted in their oven and topped with hot giardiniera or sweet peppers.

Take a look at some of their sandwiches, appetizers, and a full menu below:

Additional Information

AJ’s Lodge and Oven offers possibilities for entertainment throughout the year, including water activities in the summer, and is located at the hub of seven major snowmobile trails in the western U.P. You can learn more about the snowmobiling options here.

You can stop in to try AJ’s Lodge and Oven at 35131 State Highway M28 Building A in Bergland. They operate 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday. You can connect with AJ’s Lodge and Oven via their Facebook page.

Where should we stop next? Let us know by sending an email to news@upmatters.com and write ‘Restaurant of the Week’ in the subject line.