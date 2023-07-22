CHAMPION, Mich. (WJMN) – Craig and Joanne Van Beek opened Beeker’s Grub and Lodging at the beginning of the year. With some prior restaurant experience from Joanne and the building formerly being a restaurant, the business was ready to go and perfect fit.

With fresh and homemade options, some of the favorites at the restaurant include their cudighi, club sandwiches and daily specials like their wet burritos on Tuesdays and shepherd’s pie on Thursdays.

Beeker’s Grub and Lodging is open every day from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at 14165 US Highway 41, Champion. To check in on what’s going on at the restaurant, click here to check out their Facebook page.

If you have a suggestion for Restaurant of the Week, email news@upmatters.com and put ‘Restaurant of the Week’ in the subject line.