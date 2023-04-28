MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The newest stop in our Restaurant of the Week series takes a slight turn from the style of some of our recent features. We’re back in Marquette, where we learned about Blossom Bird Bubble Tea.

Blossom Bird is a café primarily centered around bubble tea, a beverage originated in Asia that has made its way to the west over the past few decades. Bubble tea comes in a variety of flavors and contains boba, which are chewy pearls/balls typically made from tapioca.

We spoke with Daniel Ball, who owns Blossom Bird Bubble Tea with his wife Kayla. A native of Wyandotte, Michigan, Ball says he enjoyed bubble tea when he was growing up. While he didn’t know if it would ever become a reality, he got the idea in his head to open a bubble tea café someday.

Fast forward to 2020, Daniel and Kayla were living in Marquette during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Ball says he was thinking through what he wanted to do with his life, and at his wife’s suggestion decided to give his vision of a bubble tea café a shot. The next year, Blossom Bird Bubble Tea opened up in August 2021.

While a bubble tea café might seem a bit out of place in the U.P., Ball says Marquette has made a great location thus far, getting a lot of great support from all age groups in the community.

Signature Items

Primarily known for their drinks, Blossom Bird’s signature item is their milk bubble tea. The tea comes in a variety of flavors, including options like almond, lavender, caramel, melon, matcha, and more. Ball says their three most popular drinks are their Tiger Milk Tea, Taro Milk Tea, Thai Milk Tea, pictured below:

You can also order the milk bubble tea with non-dairy options like almond, oat, and coconut milk. They also offer blended ice drinks, iced teas, and lemonades

Which items deserve more attention?

Ball says while traditional milk bubble teas are their most popular category, an items people should try more is their melon lemonade. Ball says the tea, which is specifically honeydew melon-flavored, is what he answers when customers ask for a recommendation.

You can take a look at their full drink menu, including tea flavors, below:

Additional Information

In addition to drinks, Blossom Bird has some food options on offer from their newly reopened bakery including a variety of flavors of bubble waffles. From Friday through Sunday, Blossom Bird also features macarons, which have different rotating flavors each week.

Last year, they also began selling collectible toys from Japan. Ball says they envisioned the cafe a place that he and his wife would enjoy hanging out themselves. As the shop has developed, they’ve continued to incorporate elements to build the cafe to their vision. You can take a look at some of the items below:

You can stop into Blossom Bird Bubble Tea at 128 North Third Street in Marquette. They are open from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Who should we feature next week? Let us know by emailing news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.