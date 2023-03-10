IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. is home to many local favorite restaurants to start your day with a homestyle breakfast or to grab a great bite to eat around lunchtime. This edition of our Restaurant of the Week series takes us to B’s Country Cafe and Catering, a local favorite in Dickinson County that has been doing just that for nearly four decades.

Opened in May of 1986, B’s Cafe owner Tina Bianco says she operated the location with her mother and sister until 2012, when she took over the operation herself. Three generations of Bianco’s family have helped operate B’s in that span.

Bianco says she’s got great help, and anyone stopping in can expect to be met by friendly staff. The restaurant has become a staple in Iron Mountain since the 1980s, with regular customers coming in each day of the week.

“I know which tables to set up almost every day,” Bianco said. “So I know where my crew is going to be and what people are going to come in, what day, what time.”

Signature Dish

Bianco says B’s specialty is breakfast, and in particular their omelettes made with quality, fresh ingredients. Some options include a Farmers Omelette, Corn Beef Hash Omelette, and a Meat Lovers Omelette with ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese.

Another favorite is their giant cinnamon rolls, which are ordered for the whole table and can serve upwards of six people. Bianco says the dough is made in-house in batches of 24 at a time.

You can find a full list of items in the menu below:

Which items deserve more attention?

While breakfast is a staple at B’s, Bianco says more people should come in to enjoy their variety of burgers, wraps, and sandwiches.

Additional information

After almost 40 years, Bianco says she plans to move on from the restaurant business and retire in 2024. However, B’s Cafe will remain open, as Bianco says she plans to pass the restaurant on to her daughter.

B’s Country Cafe is located at 629 S Stephenson Avenue in downtown Iron Mountain. You can stop in to eat from 5 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 5 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Where should we stop next week? Let us know by emailing news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.