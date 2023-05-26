MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The next time you’re in Munising and looking for a breakfast spot, Earl E. Byrds has you covered.

The restaurant prides itself on using products from Upper Peninsula farms and businesses for a lot of their meals.

“We use a lot of local products here,” said General Manager Kristal Popour. “We get chorizo and cudighi from Case Country Farms, we use Rock River Syrup, we also use Labar’s eggs. So, it’s a lot of fresher products than most other businesses do. We don’t just order everything from GFS or Sysco.”

Some of their more popular dishes include the classic Yooper favorites.

“We have a Yooper on a Hot Tin Roof skillet. It uses the Case Country Farm cudighi. It’s got a little spice to it, it’s got some jalapeno in it, topped with eggs of your choice. We’re also known for our pancakes; our pancakes are usually quite fluffy and delicious. It’s actually the same batter that we use for our waffles. So, they’re airy and fluffy. We sell a lot of everything; our Legendary Breakfasts are quite popular. It’s all-around a Yooper breakfast, you get your eggs, hash browns, toast, bacon or sausage whichever you’d like,” said Popour.

Earl E. Byrds does offer some lunch items such as sandwiches, and a lunch special that will run all summer long.

“Right now, we are offering our lobster grilled cheese with our homemade bisque and a side of French fries. That is going to be offered all summer, that was a huge hit when we ran it over the winter for a special so we’re going to continue that. We’re also doing a chorizo burrito which has the chorizo in it and the Nueske bacon as well.”

Lobster grilled cheese and seafood bisque

Earl E. Byrds is located in downtown Munising at 200 E. Superior St. The restaurant is open seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. To see their full menu, click here.