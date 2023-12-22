MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – What’s in a name? Well, at Eh! Burger in Munising, it’s a reflection of their proud tradition of serving the highest quality of locally sourced ingredients.

Their food is so good, it was recently ranked 22nd ‘Best Quick Bites in the entire country by Trip Advisor’s Best of The Best Reader’s Reviews. Eh! Burger is the only restaurant on the list in Michigan and one of only two in the Midwest. According to food and beverage director, Jason Biega, this high honor is proof of their philosophy of always improving on an already stellar reputation.

“Yes, Quick Bites, we’ve made that for ’22 and then we made it for ’23 and we moved up in the ranks on that one as well,” said Biega. “That’s really cool. You know, there’s only 25 selected and and we have stuck out and I think that it’s a testament to our quality and our consistency that we give our customers.”

So, what’s on the menu at Eh! Burger?

“We sell the most of our just regular just Eh! Cheeseburger which is with Holy Wah sauce, which is a special sauce,” said Biega. “So you know, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and some other seasonings. Then we also have, we probably sell a lot of our Smoked Up. That’s our bacon barbecue cheeseburger. We sell a lot of chicken sandwiches this point. In the summer, you know whitefish flies out the door. We get it right down the street Vanlandschoots & Sons. People really love the bison too, and cheese curds. That’s a big one.”

Eh! Burger is located in downtown Munising, a block up from the Pictured Rocks Boat Tours, and sure they do a lot of tourist business, but locals are also flocking to the restaurant for the quality of the menu, and their commitment to the community.

“We serve fresh, made to order food,” said Biega. “Vollwerth’s ground beef and fresh cut potatoes, and fresh whitefish, and fresh bison from Rudyard.”

Though only in business since 2018, Eh! Burger has certainly made its mark on the local restaurant scene, and now being recognized nationally is quite an accomplishment. General manager, Shaylynn Damron credits her team and loyal customers for their success.

“It means the world,” said Damron. “Our customer bases and reviews that we get is exactly the reason why we made it on TripAdvisor.”

Located at 101 E. Munising Ave, in Munising Eh! Burger is open from 11am – 8pm daily. For more information, click here.