GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Inside the Terrace Bay Hotel is the Freshwater Tavern, the only restaurant located right on Lake Michigan between Gladstone and Escanaba.

“One of the big things with a hotel is a lot of them have a throw in hotel restaurant that only hotel guests go to,” said Terrace Bay Hotel Owner Jarred Drown. “We wanted to kind of create a brand and identity and it’s turned into one of the more popular restaurants in the area. Locals patronize us even more than hotel guests so we’re pretty happy about that.”

Freshwater Tavern features modern American style food, with a menu crafted by Chef Josh Curtis. You can also enjoy made-from-scratch craft cocktails in the newly renovated Fresh Coast Lounge.

“Being on the water, it’s definitely more seafood heavy than most restaurants. We sell a lot of salmon; we have a market fish that we change up every week. And then we have kind of a fun twist on some themes from all around the world, we got a little Asian fusion in there, we have classic all American, we kind of go all over the place,” said Drown. “But really just high-quality food, nice sized portions. Put a little twist on there that we like to call the Terrace touch so just kind of keep it high end but casual where people feel comfortable kind of coming in their everyday clothes.”

If you visit the Freshwater Tavern, Drown suggests trying some of his favorite dishes on the menu.

“One of them is the Kalbi beef tenderloin, it’s a tenderloin that’s marinated for a couple of days in our signature marinade, then kind of thrown over a bed of rice, a little Asian-style sauce, delicious. And then another one is the red Thai shrimp and scallop curry. It’s an awesome seafood dish, also over rice, sauce is amazing so that’s one of my favorites as well.”

Freshwater Tavern is open year-round. In the summer, their hours are 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. in the winter. To view their full menu, you can visit freshwatertavern.com.