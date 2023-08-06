L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – What’s summer without fun, laughs and ice cream? Frostie Freeze in L’Anse has all of that in this week’s Restaurant of the Week.

Gerry and Carole Deschaine have owned the business since 2013. Along with Carole, their daughter Lisa operates the seasonal business that’s been a staple in the community in that time.

“Frostie Freeze was originally opened back in 1972. It’s at the same location as it is now, two blocks off of US 41 toward downtown L’Anse,” Gerry said. Carroll Deschaine, my wife, started working at the restaurant in 1991 and has owned it since 2013. So she’s got the experience of operating that with our kids as they grew up. And my daughter now operates Frosite Freeze, has the drive-thru and walk-up ordering windows, and we’ve kinda changed the outdoor seating area there that people enjoy and we can accommodate the trailer parking for vacationers that are driving through L’Anse as well.”

Gerry says their menu specializes in high quality beef hamburgers and premium ice creams with both hard and soft ice cream. At Frostie Freeze, it’s all about the family atmosphere.

“The culture at Frostie Freeze is that we’re family oriented, like my dad said,” Lisa said. “We really enjoy being able to provide a family setting, mostly for families and friends to celebrate special moments in their lives. And we’re especially grateful to our employees. Our employees are definitely the superstars that make Frostie Freeze a fun place to be around. It’s been such a pleasure to get to know several generations of the customers that have patronized us and we look forward to continuing to serve them.”

Frostie Freeze is open everyday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. during the summer months and is located at 507 East Broad Street in L’Anse.

If you have a suggestion for Restaurant of the Week, email us at news@upmatters.com and write Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.