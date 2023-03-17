HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Our first stop in the Copper Country in our Restaurant of the Week series takes us north of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, where we spoke with Griffin Family Cafe and Catering in Hancock.

Opened in April 2022, Griffin Family Cafe is owned by Kelly Griffin and her daughter Annalynn, with plenty of assistance from Griffin’s husband, son, and other family members along the way. Griffin says she had previously catered for many years for friends and family, but when the opportunity came to open their own location at the former site of the Kangas Cafe in Hancock, she and her daughter decided to make the leap into the business.

After buying the cafe in March 2022, the Griffins held a soft launch with help from the previous owner at the end of April before a full opening the next week.

“The first Monday in May, we went solo,” Griffin said. “It’s been really a neat experience because we’ve met so many people in our community that we never would have met before. Just forged some great friendships.”

Signature Dish

One of the Griffins’ signature items are their pasties, which are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Griffin says while she is relatively new to making the U.P. staple, they are popular and well-received, even taking home second prize at the 2022 Pasty Fest. A gluten-free version developed by Griffin has also gained popularity for its likeness to traditional options. The cafe also rotating varieties of homemade soups that have become a popular option.

Breakfast options are also a big part of the Griffin Family Cafe’s signature items. Griffin highlighted their Yooper Plate, which starts with a base of fried potatoes and onions covered with ham, bacon, eggs, and sausage gravy as well as the Yeti Plate, with adds biscuits and an extra egg.

Which items deserve more attention?

Something Griffin says should get more attention from patrons is the cafe’s Hot Daily Special, which is offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in place of pasties. Each dish is homemade and are made on a rotating schedule.

One example Griffin highlighted is their Greek Spaghetti, made with feta cheese, bacon, Romano and parmesan cheese. Another is their Pizza Burger, which many envision as a burger topped with pizza sauce and cheese when they first hear the name. Instead, the beef is mixed together with seasoning, sauce, and cheese to create the patty. The end product is a unique burger that many rave about once they try it.

Additional information

One unique item you can try when stopping into the cafe is a southern delicacy that many people this far north are unfamiliar with: biscuits with chocolate gravy. Griffin says the recipe has been in her family for a long time, and while many Yoopers are hesitant to try, most end up loving.

You can always stop in to choose from their variety of sweet treats, as well.

You can stop in to eat at Griffin Family Cafe at 200 Michigan Street Suite #313 inside the Jutila Center in Hancock. The cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

