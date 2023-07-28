MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend, Eve Kulscar will be bringing a taste of her Hungarian cuisine to the Upper Peninsula via her Hungry Truck Co. food truck.

Kulscar currently lives in Illinois, serving food at various events in her home state and Wisconsin. However, she plans to relocate to the U.P., bringing her business along with her.

With parents both born in Hungary and later emigrating to the United States in the 1970s, Kulscar says Hungarian cultural traditions were a huge part of her upbringing.

Hungry Truck Co.’s signature dish are their langos, which are fried potato bread served with various topping. Their most popular version is the classic, which is served with garlic, salt, sour cream, and cheese.

If you’re looking for something a little different in the warm summer weather, though, Kulscar recommends trying the fresco, which is topped with dill-brined cucumber, purple onion, and served with sour cream.

“So you have the amazing fat of the sour cream and a light salt and then it’s cut beautifully with a nicely balanced acidic pickle topping,” Kulscar said. “And I pickle it fresh so it’s not been sitting in there. I actually go out of my way to put the brine on it just in the right amount of time so it doesn’t bleach the onion. So the onions have this beautiful purple color and there’s dill in it so that pops with the cucumber. The fresco’s the way to go.”

Kulscar will make her U.P. debut at Marquette’s Art on the Rocks, where you can catch her at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Park on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. While the truck may not currently have the most extensive menu, Kulscar says that’s allowed her to focus on making her current offerings the best they can be.

“Focusing on quality ingredients, quality preparation, consistent preparation as well,” Kulscar said. “And that’s the other thing that’s more than anything: consistent quality I think will stand out and hopefully keep people coming back.”

You can connect with Hungry Truck Co. via Facebook to stay tuned for any upcoming changes, including adding Hungarian stuffed cabbage to their menu, which Kulscar says is coming later this year.

