MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – It’s said that in real estate location is everything, the same could be said about restaurants. Even with our miles of beautiful lakeshore, here in Marquette, we really only have one waterfront restaurant… Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery.

Housed in one of the oldest buildings in the city having been built in 1872, Iron Bay inhabits the old Iron Bay Foundry facility at the corner of Lake Shore Blvd. and East Washington, overlooking the Lower Harbor. The history of the property is an integral part of the restaurant’s identity. Over the years this address has been a foundry, a machine shop where the world’s first outboard engine was built, as well as an early prototype automobile built 7 years before Henry Ford began making cars. It also served as a train depot and a dance hall for local teens. Historical photographs adorn the walls with an accompanying guide describing each photo and how it relates to the building. There are pieces of the Mackinac Bridge all over the restaurant, in fact, some of the former road grates from the mighty Mac have been made into tables. Even the tile floor is from its time as a railroad depot.

But this is more than a great location dripping with history, it’s a local restaurant serving locally sourced food by a staff that takes great pride in their hospitality. As manager Eric Windsor explains, a great staff is the key to a well-run restaurant.

“There’s like a level of trust there. I mean, it’s a very special thing to get to go out and eat. It’s an event. I mean, you eat only X amount of meals a day and then choose to spend your hard-earned money to eat something that we’re cooking. You know, on our side, we got to be proud of what we’re putting out at the end of the day, you have to be proud.” Said Windsor

“And I think that spills over into the customer’s experience as well. As far as the menu goes Eric describes it as elevated pub grub, but it’s so much more than burgers and fries. They are known for their popular whitefish dishes, including Whitefish Tater Tots, Whitefish Chowder, and their most popular item… Whitefish Tacos. And it doesn’t get any fresher, as the fish comes from Thills Fish Market just across the street. We get all of our white fish right from Phil’s fishery actually, which is right down the road. It comes right out of Lake Superior.” Explained Windsor

Probably our number one seller from fish and chips to our white fish chowder is an absolute staple. Yeah, people get upset when we run out of it. And we were like, we promise they’re making it in the back. Same thing with our white fish, and tater tots. We’ve had people tell us we’ve driven 45 minutes to get them Iron Bay boasts a full bar, a substantial selection of wine, and a tap room that serves up local beers, from local Breweries. One of the best experiences to be had at Iron Bay is to sit outside on their patio, which has outdoor heaters and will open up anytime Mother Nature allows.

“And so, we try and utilize it as much as possible and if and if there’s a need for it for people if people want to sit out there. We will absolutely turn on some heaters. We have blankets for them.” Said Eric.

So, if you are looking for a locally owned restaurant, that serves the freshest ingredients, a friendly staff, and enough.” history to fill a museum, check out Iron Bay in Marquette, they’re open 7 days a week from 11 am to 9 pm and reservations are suggested during the summer.